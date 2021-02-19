One of Sark parliament’s fiercest critics joins it as new politician

One of Sark’s most controversial residents and fiercest critics of the way the island is run has been elected to government.

Kevin Delaney is one of two new Conseillers, elected unopposed to Chief Pleas after only two candidates showed an interest in three vacant seats.

Mr Delaney publishes the Sark Newspaper which this week described the island’s parliament as “an affront to democracy”.

The other new politician is Vaughan Bougourd.

The latest edition of the Sark Newspaper described the absence of any candidates for the by-election as “bad”, adding “a Chief Pleas, where the majority of members who do not hold a mandate from the electorate to govern, is causing untold reputational damage to Sark”.

It also called for a census, questioned vacancies in the island’s small civil service, and proposed improvements to the harbour as part of a plan to boost tourism.

Mr Delaney previously, while representing the Barclay family who live on neighbouring Brecqhou, said they would open another hotel in Sark if border rules were reformed.

Announcing the two new Conseillers, returning officer Reg Guille said: “The term of office for the candidates is a four-year term, ending on 16 January 2023. For clarification there were three vacant seats and two names put forward by the due date and time."