People with learning disabilities in Jersey can now get their Covid vaccination from the day centre at Le Geyt.

This weekend (20 and 21 February) and next (27 and 28 February) eligible islanders will be able to go to Le Geyt for their vaccination appointment where learning disability nurses will be on site to provide support.

It is part of a joint initiative with the island's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

We have worked collaboratively with the Learning Disability team to arrange this service for islanders which should help reduce any increased worries or uncertainty. The Learning Disability team have done a fantastic job in helping to enable and coordinate those who are eligible to receive their vaccines at Le Geyt and I thank them for their work. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 vaccination programme

Jersey's government says a "comprehensive list" of islanders has been put together by the Learning Disability team and the Primary Care team, to identify those who might be eligible for vaccination at the day centre.

The Head of Jersey's Learning Disability Services says the vaccination programme has brought "significant relief" to those who are classed as being higher risk.

Thanks to this arrangement with the COVID-19 Vaccination Team, our service users can be as comfortable and confident in receiving their vaccine at Le Geyt which is both practically appropriate but also familiar, with recognised people which will all contribute to helping reduce uncertainty. Robert Gardner, Head of Jersey's Learning Disability Services

Those aged 55-64 and are at moderate risk can get their vaccination now.

People who are clinically at risk (moderate risk) aged 45-54 will be able to book appointments from Monday (22 February). Islanders who believe they are fall into this category, but do not receive a letter should check guidance online or speak their GP.

Vaccination appointments can be made online or by calling the free coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.