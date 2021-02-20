What sports can be played in stage one of Guernsey's exit from lockdown?

Cycling, golf, athletics and tennis will all be permitted in Guernsey from Monday as the island enters stage one of it's exit from lockdown.

The sports will have to adhere to strict coronavirus guidelines with social distancing being maintained at all times.

It's great that some sports are able to return. At the sports commission we're encouraging people to be cautious and play their part in the process of being in this together. Steve Sharman, Guernsey Sports Commission

The move to level one allows gatherings of five outside meaning athletes and cyclists can train in those group numbers.

Golf will also resume on Monday although clubhouses will stay closed and rounds must be completed within your four hours of daily exercise.

Tennis will also be permitted but you can only play with people inside your household bubble.

These are the rules on which sports are permitted in stage one Credit: Credit: ITV Channel TV

Many islanders are keen to get back playing sport after nearly a month with lockdown restrictions in place. Tee times at St Pierre Park Golf Club are already almost fully booked for Monday, with many places taken for the whole of next week as well.

It's great to be able to get the golfers out enjoying something they loved pre lockdown. They get a chance to exercise and be out in the fresh air - it's great for people's mental wellbeing. There's only positives. Andy Myers, Head professional, St Pierre Park Golf Club

The waiting game continues for close contact sports such as football and hockey who will hope to return in the coming weeks as Guernsey continues to ease restrictions.