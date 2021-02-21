Jersey woman raises over £4,000 swimming in all twelve parishes in a day

A Jersey woman has raised nearly four and a half thousand pounds for a mental health charity by swimming in all of the island's parishes in one day. Marta Pugsley, who has been training for the challenge every day this year, completed the twelve sea swims on Sunday afternoon (21 February).

The money will go to MIND which supported Marta with her own mental health for many years when she was social worker.

Marta took up sea swimming upon her doctor's advice for its physical and mental health benefits.

It does something, it just lifts everything. You come alive, I come alive in that water and it lasts the whole day. Marta Pugsley, fundraiser and sea swimmer

Sea swimming has been proven to reduce depression and anxiety, as well as improving sleep patterns.However experts advise against taking up sea swimming during the winter because of the risk of shock when the body has not acclimatized to the falling sea temperature.