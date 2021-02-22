The coronavirus pandemic has had “a significant effect” on islanders with disabilities in Jersey and slowed down efforts to improve their lives.

That is the conclusion of a progress report on the government’s own disability strategy which has been in place since 2017.

Two new disability inclusion officers were employed last October to help keep the plan on track, but the minister in charge says there’s much more to do.

2020 has presented a number of challenges right across our community, but it has presented additional challenges for disabled Islanders as access to some services was affected by public health restrictions and key opportunities to meet with friends and carers were limited due to Covid-19. Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey's Social Security minister

One family have been sharing their own experience of the past year.

Caroline Costello’s 16-year-old son Adam has autism and ADHD. She tells Gary Burgess that lockdown has been a particularly challenging time.

Statistics on disability in Jersey

15,000 People in Jersey with a disability

41% People with a disability experience difficulties getting around Jersey

60% People with a disability find it difficult to take part in community activities

Jersey’s disability strategy has five key aims, to ensure islanders with disabilities:

Have support to communicate and access information

Have greater access to the island

Have good health and wellbeing

Have access to education, employment and enriching activities

Have equal rights and experience equality

The government’s key priorities for 2021 are