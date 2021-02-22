Guernsey begins its first phase of lifting lockdown
Guernsey enters its first phase of lifting lockdown today (22 February).
It means two households can form a bubble, people can meet outdoors in groups of five, takeaways can re-open and some businesses can return to work.
It comes after the Civil Contingencies Authority had originally planned to move to stage one last Thursday (18 February) but had to delay because cases were still being detected where the source of infection was unclear.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey entered its second lockdown of the pandemic on Saturday 23 January after four unknown community cases were identified.
It is still a very limited 'unlocking' to ensure we do not see another sudden rise in cases. But it's a positive step forward and does allow us to see some of our loved ones again, and allow some parts of the economy to get back to work in a careful, controlled way.