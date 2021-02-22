An exciting 2021 awaits for promising Guernsey racing driver Seb Priaulx. The 20-year-old has signed with Kelly-Moss Racing ahead of this year's Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

The move means he'll be racing in a rapid Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. It's a challenge the islander is relishing.

I'm very excited because I'm out in America again racing full time. The tracks are phenomenal, racing Porsche's around mega tracks is phenomenal. It's a dream! Seb Priaulx, Guernsey Racing Driver

This competition signifies a change for Priaulx who has so far proven his quality across two seasons of GT4 endurance racing. The Porsche Carrera Cup is a 16 round event with each round a 45 minute sprint race. Priaulx also moves from a GT4 to a GT3 vehicle.

For me I got used to the car quickly. To be honest I was quite surprised that the car was quite nimble, quite direct and rotated really well. I think there's a bit of technique I've got to work on throttle wise because it's different and racing in general is going to be a little bit different. Seb Priaulx, Guernsey racing driver

The Porsche Carrera Cup gets underway next month at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida.