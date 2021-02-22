Jersey restaurants and hotels can reopen today (22 February) in the latest relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Food and drink venues are able to welcome back customers under social distancing and group limits.

Hotels in the island can also open for staycation visitors and travellers that need to quarantine.

Government guidance for restaurants and hotels reopening:

Masks Face coverings must be worn, except when eating, drinking or staying in your hotel room.

Group limit A maximum of 10 people per table, which can include different households.

Distancing Two metre social distancing must be observed at all times.

Alcohol Alcohol can only be served with a main meal.

Last orders Last orders will be at 10pm.

Customers are also asked to provide their details for contact tracing, regularly sanitise or wash their hands and to stay at a table for no more than two and a half hours when eating a meal.

Staff should wear and regularly change masks and routinely clean all surfaces.

Guidance for customers and businesses on hospitality safety measures was issued last week.

This is a big step in our reconnection strategy, and welcome news for many businesses who have been affected by the pandemic. I am pleased we can take these next steps and I can reassure islanders and businesses that the government is working closely with the industry to ensure they have all the support and information they need. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

However, the decision to keep indoor sports centres closed while other areas reopen has been branded "manifestly unfair" by one Jersey swim school manager.