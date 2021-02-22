Moderate risk islanders aged 45-54 invited for coronavirus vaccine in Jersey
People aged 45-54 in Jersey and who are deemed "moderate risk" are to start receiving letters inviting them to book a coronavirus vaccine from today (Monday 22 February).
These are individuals who have additional risks if they become infected with Covid-19.
Factors making someone a moderate risk islander include:
People with mild to moderate respiratory conditions
Islanders with chronic heart disease
People with chronic kidney disease
Those with chronic liver disease, like hepatitis, Cirrhosis and biliary atresia
Stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA)
Conditions whereby respiratory function is compromised due to neurological disease
Anyone with diabetes, including diet-controlled diabetes
Anyone person with HIV, at all stages
People with a history of of haematological malignancy, like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma as well as those with systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis
Those with psoriasis who may require long term immunosuppressive treatments
People treated with systemic steroids for more than a month
Islanders receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy
All bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients
People who have problems with their spleen i.e. those with sickle cell disease or those who have had their spleen removed.
Islanders who are seriously overweight- those with a body mass index of 40 or above.
People with severe mental illness including those with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder
Adult carers who are in receipt of a carer's allowance or those who are the main carer of a disabled or elderly person whose welfare could be at risk if the carer becomes ill
Younger adults who are in long-stay nursing and residential care settings.
For more details on what makes someone moderate risk go to the Government of Jersey's website.
The government says moderate risk islanders who are aged 16-44 will be able to book for their vaccines from Wednesday 24 February.
Anyone who is aged over 45 and think they are at moderate risk but have not received a letter today (22 February) is being asked to check the guidance and ask their GP if they are still unsure.
Moderate risk islanders who are 45+ can book their appointment online or by calling the Coronavirus helpline for free on 0800 735 5566.
