Only visit Guernsey's recycling centre if 'absolutely necessary'

People in Guernsey are being asked to visit Guernsey's Recycling Centre only if it is "absolutely necessary".

The Household Waste & Recycling Centre at Longue Hougue and Chouet green waste site reopened this morning (Monday 22nd February) as the island moved to stage one of its lockdown exit plan.

However, islanders are being warned to expect queues as social distancing measures are in place - and to only travel to the site if they have materials which they cannot keep hold of any longer.

To be able to reopen these sites so early, we have had to introduce measures to protect both site staff and users. We are therefore anticipating there may be some queues, as we will only be allowing five members of the public into the HWRC at any one time, and a similar restricted number into the Chouet green waste site. Sarah Robinson, Operations Manager for Guernsey Waste

Teams will be managing the flow of traffic and limiting how many people are on-site at any given time. Drivers will have to use drop-off bays to unload their cars, which have been set up to comply with social distancing.

All visitors have to wear face coverings, except those who are exempt from doing so. All payments will be by credit or debit card only.

The charity clothes bank will remain closed for the time being and islanders are asked to keep hold of these items until it reopens.

Where possible, visitors to the site are asked to come alone, unless they need someone with them to help unload the vehicle.

'Bring bank' locations are not currently in operation, so the States is encouraging islanders to use kerbside collections. There is no limit on the number of recycling bags that can be left out so long as they are sorted properly.

There is also no limit on the amount of general waste bags which can be left for collection as long as they are labelled with the appropriate payment sticker and are light enough to be lifted by the collection contractors.