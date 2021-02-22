Police investigating after man sexually assaulted in Jersey

Jersey Police are appealing for information after a man was sexually assaulted over the weekend.

The assault happened at an address in the Maufant area of St Martin in the early hours of Saturday 20 February.

The suspect left the scene barefoot and bare-chested. He was wearing dark coloured joggers and may have been carrying a white t-shirt, which he later may have put on. He left behind a navy coloured hooded top with a green UCLA logo across the front, as well as some Adidas trainers - both of which are described as being 'well worn'.

Police believe these items of clothing could help identify the suspect Credit: States of Jersey Police

Police describe the suspect as being in his late teens or early 20s, average build and around 5’7 tall. He has short, straight brown hair which was styled so that the front was pushed forward. He also had a narrow face and a stubbly moustache and is described as having 'no particular accent'

He also had a tattoo, described as a wing shape, across his back. It is described as being around six inches wide, black with what appeared to be faded red underneath.

The victim, a young adult male, is being supported by staff at Dewberry House

Officers say anyone who may have seen the suspect - including taxi drivers who may have picked him up or dropped him off - should contact them directly.

Also, any individuals who might have private CCTV or dash-cam pictures from between 3am and 5am on the night of the assault are asked to come forward.

I would urge either the individual or anyone who recognises the description and clothing to make contact with police as soon as possible. Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, States of Jersey Police

Anyone who has information which might help with the investigation should contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612, CID on 612200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.