States of Alderney appoints new Chief Executive

The States of Alderney has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Kath Jones has previously worked as the Senior Administrator of Sark, as well as holding senior positions with the Local Government Association and the London Borough of Redbridge.

Politicians will be asked to confirm the appointment at the States of Alderney's next sitting.

The chairman of the island's Policy and Finance Committee says he hopes the appointment will help 'safeguard the cultural and legislative independence' of the island while strengthening its links with Guernsey.

Kath brings with her a wealth of experience in the operation and management of an island government combined with a thorough understanding of the Bailiwick. I am confident that with her record in relevant public sector roles Kath can support this government’s ambition to maintain and grow the Alderney economy and to ensure public services are delivered as required. Bill Abel, Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee

Ms Jones will be moving to the island in March, bringing her dog Dexter with her - and says she is already excited to make a start.

I am looking forward to the exciting challenges of contributing to the success of the Alderney economy and providing both energy and stability to the civil service. There is much good work already in train which I will, in conjunction with the elected Members, ensure continues to develop so that Alderney remains a place where people want to live and work Kath Jones, newly appointed Chief Executive of the States of Alderney

An appointment board was formed earlier this year to find a permanent replacement for Andrew Muter, who resigned from his post in 2020.