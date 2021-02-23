Condor Ferries 'optimistic' for a thriving summer tourist season

Condor's Chief Executive Officer is "optimistic" the travel industry will recover this summer.

Paul Luxon says he is hopeful the Channel Islands will benefit from consumers wanting to spend their holidays close to the UK.

As Covid-19 vaccination programmes are stepped up and quarantine restrictions are eased, Condor Ferries thinks Jersey and Guernsey will benefit from more tourists.

Sea travel is recognised as a safe and convenient way of getting around during the pandemic. We want to take advantage of UK consumers looking for a hassle-free holiday or a break, but not venturing too far. The Channel Islands are safe, clean, fresh and natural holiday destinations so a great place to escape to this year. Paul Luxon, Chief Executive Officer of Condor Ferries

He added there are "encouraging signs" despite the "difficulties" experienced in travel and hospitality throughout the past year.

In August 2020, Condor confirmed 200 members of staff would be made redundant as a result of the pandemic. The company said "resizing the business" was necessary.