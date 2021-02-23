Hedgerow planting in Jersey provides jobs for furloughed hospitality staff

Work to replant 10 miles of hedgerows in Jersey between Trinity and Grouville will come to an end this week.

Since the start of the year the National Trust project has employed five hospitality staff who had lost their jobs due to Covid-19 or are on furlough.

Max Simpson-Cohen is a final year university student who returned to Jersey to study remotely whilst working in a bar.

After losing his bar job in December, he got paid work on the hedgerow planting project which he says has been "good for the soul".

The National Trust project is now in its second year and is funded by public donations.

Recruitment firm GR8 have helped the National Trust with recruitment whilst agricultural workers are busy with potato planting.

Having had to pause the project because the agricultural industry needed all available staff, we were absolutely delighted to receive support from GR8 and the hospitality industry, to help us plant more hedgerows well in excess of our original goal. Charles Alluto, Chief Executive of the National Trust for Jersey

Hedgerows provide a habitat for wildlife and shelter for crops by cutting down wind speeds to stop soil erosion.

There is also evidence they help to reduce pollution levels.