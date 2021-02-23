The Guernsey Disability Alliance is urging islanders to think twice, before judging people not wearing a face mask.

The wearing of face masks became mandatory in indoor public places in Guernsey from Saturday 13 February.

They must be worn in settings including shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and banks as well as on public transport and in taxis.

However, those with hidden disabilities might be exempt from doing so and will be wearing a sunflower lanyard to show this.

Those who qualify for an exemption to wearing a mask are able to collect a lanyard from Beau Sejour. A printable exemption card is also available on the States of Guernsey website.The face covering rules will be enforceable by law, with police given the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100 to those who do not comply.

All face masks should cover the face and mouth and should be replaced as regularly as every four hours, where possible.