Jersey Covid Alert app now available to over 13s and older iPhone models
Jersey's Covid Alert app is now available to islanders over the age of 13, and those with older iPhone models - such as the iPhone 5 and 6.
The app shows if users have spent more than 15 minutes within two metres of a person who tests positive for Covid-19 by using the phone's built-in Bluetooth.
It was launched by the government in October, and has been downloaded over 50,000 times so far.
Jersey has achieved a world record in app uptake amongst our population. It’s really important that people continue to use app as restrictions start to ease, and they are likely to spend more time with people outside their household. The more people who use the app, the more effective it is.