Partners to be able attend antenatal scans in Jersey

Partners will be able to attend ante-natal scans again in Jersey from Wednesday 24 February.

Expectant mothers have had to attend scans alone since December, when visits were suspended amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the island.

However, Health and Community Services is allowing them to resume, along with visits to the General Hospital and for patients receiving treatment for mental health.

With community transmission of Covid-19 decreasing, and with the robust infection control measures we have in place, we are pleased to welcome back visitors across Health and Community Services. Rose Naylor, Jersey's Chief Nurse

Patients can name up to two friends or relatives to visit them, though this must be one person at a time. Only adults are able to visit at this stage but the government will review this policy in two weeks time.

All visitors must be pre-screened to check for any potential Covid-19 infection. They will have to sign in to the relevant ward or department using a QR code, sanitise their hands and wear PPE throughout their visit.

Visiting hours are 2-4pm and 6-8pm daily, but may differ in exceptional circumstances including:

The patient being visited is receiving end of life care

The visitor is the partner accompanying the woman in labour or receiving a scan

The visitor is the appropriate adult visiting a child on the hospital's paediatric ward.

Visitors to the hospital who have travelled to Jersey from overseas must wait until their swab tests return negative results before visiting.