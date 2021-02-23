Warning as thieves target cars in Jersey

Drivers in Jersey are being urged to be vigilant after criminals broke into 24 cars in the space of a week.

Between Monday 15 and Sunday 21 February, two dozen cars which were insecure or left unlocked were targeted.

In six of the reports, thieves made off with items from inside the cars including money, scratch cards and a bicycle.

21 of the cases were reported in St Mary, two in St Peter and one in St Brelades.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV cameras, particularly in St Mary’s village, or anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual - particularly around the evening of Thursday 18 February through to the morning of the following day.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact CID on 612200.

Police say islanders should not leave valuables in their cars and make sure to lock them when they are not using them.