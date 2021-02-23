'Tiny Forest' planted at Jersey school to help combat carbon emissions

Hundreds of trees are being planted by pupils at a Jersey school as part efforts to shrink the island's carbon footprints.

The 'Tiny Forest' of 600 native trees at Hautlieu School, measuring roughly the size of a tennis court, will absorb 30 times more carbon-dioxide and grow five times quicker than other woodland.

The pupils will monitor the environmental impact of the plot over the coming years as part of their studies.

Students from Hautlieu are being taught the importance of sequestration and carbon absorption as part of the International Baccalaureate Environmental Systems and Societies course and these types of citizen science projects really help put learning into practice. Leonie Bedward, Teacher at Hautlieu School

The 'tiny forest' has been planted in partnership with Jersey Trees for Life, Earthwatch Europe, Jersey Electricity and the government.

The initiative is part of Jersey's Climate Conversation, a six-week programme that aims to get islanders talking about climate change and put forward ideas to help the island become carbon neutral.