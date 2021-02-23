Vaccination bookings open for clinically vulnerable aged 18-44 in Jersey

People in Jersey who are clinically vulnerable aged between 18 and 44 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments, a day earlier than expected.

Those in that age bracket who are classed as at 'moderate risk' were due to be able to book their appointments from Wednesday 24 February.

However, the head of the island's vaccination programme says that the tier has been opened a day early, as supplies of the vaccine are available to meet the increase in demand.

If you have received a letter from the vaccination team identifying you as moderate risk, please do take this opportunity to book in for your vaccine today. Our team at Fort Regent are ready to welcome you, all you need to do is book online or via the helpline. Please make sure you bring your letter with you to Fort Regent for your appointment. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

16-17-year-olds will be called to arrange an appointment for their vaccines and are asked to wait to be contacted if they have not yet heard anything.