Channel Islands brewers optimistic of post-lockdown business boom
Breweries in the Channel Islands say they are optimistic that the end of lockdown measures will bring a boom in trade.
Lockdowns and social distancing have made for a difficult 12 months for brewers, but many are confident that the end of restrictions and the vaccine rollout will see patrons return in their numbers.
Jersey's Liberation Brewery has been running since 1871, operating through both World Wars and the island's Occupation - when a German brewer was brought in to oversee operations. However, the pandemic has proved to be an especially difficult time.
It would normally produce around 1.2 million pints of beer every year but the shutdown of the hospitality sector during the pandemic meant for the first time in its history, production ground to a halt.
It's been challenging and and quite sad really to see, at times, the brewery silent. When you start brewing again or plan to start brewing again, you have to then obviously maintain the machines, bring them back to life, bring the yeast back to life and then start brewing and it's not an overnight job, it takes weeks to do that.
Despite a challenging year, the brewery is now back up and running, confident that people will support the industry when pubs and bars reopen. Guernsey's Little Big Brew Co. was a leap of faith for its owners. They began production in August 2020, just a few months after the island moved out of lockdown.
With no social distancing measures in place during the summer months, islanders had cause to celebrate. The second lockdown has been a challenge, but the team say their glass is still half full.
I think everyone should be excited about the future in Guernsey in general. I think this Covid period has really brought us together and has made us look at our island and sort of think, 'what can we do to better our offering?' So I'm hoping that if the businesses can hang in there and stay strong, we'll be able to reopen post this lockdown and come back even stronger.
