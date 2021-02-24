Details of Jersey's long-term lockdown exit plan due next week

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister says details of a longer term lockdown exit plan could be available as early as the end of next week.

Speaking to ITV News, Senator Lyndon Farnham praised the gradual reopening of the island's economy and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine so far - adding that ministers will be meeting to discuss a potential 'roadmap' out of Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days.

I expect we'll be in a position to provide more certainty about a longer- scale timeline towards the end of next week and I very much hope that we will be able to take advantage of the progress we're making. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

While a fixed date for allowing unrestricted international travel has not yet been set, Senator Farnham says that air and sea travel providers are 'on standby' to resume normal service once the conditions and demand allow.

However, he also said that any relaxation of the island's borders policy is unlikely to change until the government is confident it is safe to do so.

I certainly can't see us relaxing our current border controls unless we're certain it's safe to do so. We're working about a month ahead of the UK so if the UK is predicting international travel starting again in May, I would very much hope we'd be in a position to align with that here in Jersey. I do want to reiterate, it does very much depend upon the prevailing circumstances around the virus. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

Senator Farnham also backed the idea of 'vaccination passports', saying it would provide islanders and tourists with an additional sense of security in the months to come.