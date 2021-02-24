Jersey Bulls season declared null and void
Jersey Bulls' season has been declared null and void for the second year in a row.
The team confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this evening (24 February).
To be honest, it was probably what we expected. Given the current restrictions, I think it probably was the right decision. Unfortunately for us, it is a huge disappointment.
The FA is considering a possible restructure, meaning the Bulls may be able to apply for a promotion.
It's been talked about for a couple of years now, so it would be great if they could move forward with that. Then we might get the reward the players deserve.
WATCH their full reaction here...