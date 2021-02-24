Jersey's 'traffic light' border restrictions system may not return

Jersey's 'traffic light' system of categorising countries and regions for travel restrictions may be scrapped when the island's borders eventually reopen.

Speaking to ITV News, Jersey's Health Minister rejected the idea that mistakes were made in the policy, saying it was the 'right thing to do at the time'.

However, he said that there were no 'perfect solutions' to the issue.

(The policy) is not perfect in itself. One can quickly travel through a green area, but have come from the red area. There can be hotspots within green areas but still they show green. I think it was the right thing to do at the time but we must never think that they are perfect solutions, because COVID has its way of forcing itself into the community, despite the best mitigations we can put in. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The 'traffic light' system arranged countries and regions into red, amber and green - with each having separate self-isolation requirements according to the prevalence of coronavirus there.

The Health Minister says ministers are assessing a number of options, including vaccine passports, for how a future reopening of the borders could be managed but that the government had not yet fully settled on a way forward.