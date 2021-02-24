Sark to move to stage two of lockdown exit tomorrow

Sark will become the first place in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to move into the next stage of the lockdown exit strategy tomorrow (Thursday 25 February).

It will mean gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed indoors and outdoors and restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels serving food will be allowed to open for table service.

Public-facing businesses will be able to reopen so long as they follow Public Health guidance.

On Thursday 4 March, the will move into stage 3 which will mean the suspension of social distancing and other measures. At that point, only border restrictions will remain in place.

The island's school has already reopened, after Sark became the first to relax lockdown rules.

The island went into lockdown with the rest of the Bailiwick at the end of January and has not recorded any cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

No date has yet been set for Guernsey to move into stage 2, but details have been announced about the business support measures that will be in place.