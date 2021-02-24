Jersey's hospitality sector could be severely impacted if stricter migration laws are introduced, an industry leader has warned.

The head of the Jersey Hospitality Association (JHA), Simon Soar, has written to the government, outlining why tighter measures are not needed.

While he acknowledges the "political and public desire to achieve control over inward migration to the island", he says the new immigration policy, brought in as part of Brexit in January, already achieves what the proposed Population Policy is aiming to do, therefore making it an "unnecessary step".

He added that doing so could have a severe impact on an already struggling industry.

The island relies on a workforce to bring in outside skillsets and for hospitality, that is generally provided by a transient workforce. We also must be clear that to attract much needed senior staff the process cannot be overly onerous as this could have a permanently damaging effect to attracting the right staff that cannot be sourced, or even trained, locally. Simon Soar, Jersey Hospitality Association

Instead, the JHA suggests the government should allow the impact of Brexit to be understood first, before introducing new controls.