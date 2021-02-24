Support for Guernsey visitor accommodation to continue until 2022

Financial support measures for hotels, B&Bs and guest houses in Guernsey and Alderney will continue for until March 2022.

The Visitor Accommodation scheme has now been extended for another another year, meaning businesses in the sector will continue to be able to claim grants or payroll co-funding for the next 12 months from the end of March, when the current support period closes.

The scheme was originally planned to run from October 2020 until March 2021 but the Policy & Resources Committee says there is not certainty on when restrictions will be lifted enough to allow visitors to return to the island.

The Policy & Resources Committee says it will only revisit the scheme if there is a 'real improvement' in the prospects for the accommodation sector in the coming months.

At the end of March, eligible businesses will be able to choose to change the form of support they receive - for example, a business which has been receiving payroll co-funding support can opt to switch to receiving a grant instead.