Demolition of Jersey Airport's arrivals hall will not go ahead

Jersey Airport's arrivals hall will not be demolished, after the Director of Civil Aviation reversed the instruction for it to be knocked down.

The building, which dates back to 1937, has been under threat of demolition since 2010, when the then DCA told Ports of Jersey it would take licensing action if buildings including the arrivals building were not removed. This was reiterated in 2018 and in 2020.

This followed concerns around the safe operation of the airport, but the new Director of Civil Aviation has said that new technologies and improvements to safety management mean that the demolition of the building is not required.

While chair of the Planning Committee, Deputy Russell Labey brought forward a proposition to the States Assembly asking for the redevelopment plans for the airport - and proposals to demolish the arrivals building - to be reconsidered, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s important that we value our heritage, and only consider demolition when there is no other option. I am delighted that, in this case, another option has been identified which maintains safety for airport users but also safeguards one of our much-loved historic buildings. Deputy Russell Labey, Deputy for St. Helier No. 1

Jersey's Environment Minister had also arranged a planning inquiry to take place into the instruction to demolish the building, but this will no longer be needed.

As the DCA is the airport's safety regulator, Ports of Jersey was bound by its decision. The organisation's CEO says the arrivals hall will now be incorporated into the £42 million plans to redevelop the airport.