Disagreement over plans for Guernsey probate system

Guernsey's current and former Chief Ministers have clashed over plans to change the way probate fees work.

Under the current system, whenever a person leaves a will, a fee of around 0.35% of their estate is automatically paid to the ecclesiastical court - part of the Church of England.

Last year, the States decided it would receive the money instead and give it to the Social Investment Fund, which provides funding to charities and the third sector.

However, Deputy Peter Ferbrache says the change is not necessary.

We're going to have so much time and pressure on resources, financial and otherwise over the next four years that we have more important things to do. When we're doing something already, a system that's been in place for hundreds of years and still is existing now and is working very efficiently doesn't need to be changed. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

This resolution of the States to change the probate system is just one of 135 which the Policy & Resources Committee has listed to be rescinded in its draft Government Work Plan.

Deputy Gavin St Pier has described this as a 'flip-flop', saying the probate policy is outdated and needs to be modernised.

In the 21st century, in 2021, it cannot possibly be appropriate that the administration of somebody's estate after they've died rests with one denomination of one faith, namely the Church of England. This was reformed out of the UK system in the 1850s and out of Jersey after the Second World War. It makes no sense that it should continue. Deputy Gavin St Pier, States of Guernsey

A States debate on whether to rescind the States resolution to change the probate laws is due to be held in March.