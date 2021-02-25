GCSE and A-Level students to get results earlier this year

GCSE and A-Level students in the Channel Islands will get their grades earlier in August this year.

The decision has been made to allow more time to appeal results.

Students will also be offered the opportunity to sit exams in the autumn if they are still unhappy with their results.

It comes after the UK government announced in January that exams would be cancelled this summer, with students being given teacher assessed grades instead.

Now, schools and colleges will submit their grades to exam boards by 18 June, with A-Level students receiving their results on 10 August, and GCSE pupils getting theirs two days later on 12 August.

