Jersey care home residents enjoy festive February with belated Christmas celebrations
Residents at a Jersey care home have been enjoying a belated Christmas this week.
The return of coronavirus restrictions in December meant that festivities at Cheval Roc Care Home in St John had to be put on hold.
Instead, staff organised a week of events including chocolate making, carol singing and a pantomime to make up for lost time.
The home's manager says it has been a real hit with the residents.
It's given them something to look forwards to. Secondly, it's given them something to get involved in because they've made all the props, they've put the story together and now they'll have days where they'll talk about it and laugh about it. Some of the guys have videoed it so they'll be looking at themselves and having a giggle.