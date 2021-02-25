Jersey's health minister says he'd like to see better legislation so that new rules on public health could be passed more quickly.

The government's come under fire for the time it took to make mask wearing mandatory.

It emerged in December that the government's own advisory board, STAC, recommended introducing legislation in September.

Instead the government issued advice on 26 October that face coverings were 'strongly recommended' and it wasn't until 1 December that they became mandatory.

In the latest Health and Social Security Panel meeting, Deputy Richard Renouf said that better public health legislation is needed to pass to act quickly in the future.

Had a minister been able to make an order under an overarching power the mask wearing would have been able to be introduced more quickly Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health

It was pointed out that law drafting could have started earlier, given that advice surrounding the wearing of masks was first issued by the Deputy Medical Officer, Dr Ivan Muscat in April.

The Health Minister said the evidence wasn't clear in the spring and the global controversy surrounding mask wearing would have made it difficult to introduce them earlier.