Jersey's Nightingale Hospital to remain in place until June

Jersey's Nightingale Hospital will remain in place until June, after funding for the site was extended.

The temporary structure at Millbrook playing fields was funded up until March, as medical experts recommended keeping it over the winter in the event of a second wave of infections.

However, the government's health department says it remains an important part of the island's coronavirus resilience plan and will therefore be in place until the summer.

The 180-bed hospital was built to treat the most serious cases of Covid-19, which require rapid-flow oxygen, if the island's General Hospital became overwhelmed.

However, it has treated no patients since it was completed in May.

It has not been announced how much this latest extension will cost.

Several UK Nightingale wings are set to be dismantled or reassigned next month.