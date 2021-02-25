'No dates set' for removal of border restrictions in Guernsey

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority has insisted that no date has been set for when travel restrictions might be lifted in the Bailiwick.

The CAA has moved to rebuff claims made on social media by Deputy Charles Parkinson, the Vice-President of the States' Trading Supervisory Board, who tweeted that he had it on 'senior authority' that the island's borders would be open by the beginning of August.

Deputy Charles Parkinson made the claim on social media. Credit: Twitter

Deputy Heidi Soulsby dismissed the claim as 'speculation', saying no decisions had been made about how Guernsey would move towards fully reopening to inbound travel.

Deputy Soulsby added that it was logical that if the vaccine was rolled out to all adults by the end of July, there would be a 'considerable' easing of restrictions - but reiterated that conversations were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Civil Contingencies Authority also refuted the claims made by Deputy Parkinson.

The CCA has not set any dates for removing the current travel restrictions That is being constantly reviewed, but will depend on a wide range of factors including what happens in other jurisdictions. The CCA has sought to be candid with Islanders, and they all know as much as we do at this current stage. As soon as further decisions are made, we’ll announce them. Spokesperson for Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

In a press conference on Wednesday 24 February, members of the CAA would not be drawn on a longer term lockdown exit plan following the UK's announcement of a 'roadmap' towards easing restrictions on Monday.

Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache said making longer term forecasts at this stage was 'pointless', as it risks giving islanders false hope if circumstances change.