Over 60s in Jersey can now book their Covid-19 vaccine

People over the age of 60 in Jersey can book their Covid-19 vaccine from today (25 February).

The age group 60 to 64 is the next eligible group, under guidance from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI).

The next eligible age groups are:

55 to 59-years-old from Wednesday 3 March

50 to 54-years-old from Monday 8 March

Once islanders aged between 50 to 54 have received their vaccine, the team will be moving on to the mass roll out of the second doses. So we would like to get as many people as possible vaccinated with their first dose as this will offer the greatest protection to themselves and to Jersey. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services says he "continues to be extremely proud of the progress the vaccination team has done in such a short space of time".

People will need to have the following information about the vaccine recipient to make a booking online: