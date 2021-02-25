Police appeal after taxi crash in Jersey

Police are calling for information after a taxi was involved in a crash and later crashed into a wall in Jersey.

The blue Toyota Prius had collided with a white flat-bed truck on St Saviour's Hill.

It continued down the hill to St Saviour's Road, before heading up Wellington Hill where it hit a wall head-on before driving off in the direction of Highlands College.

Officers later arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit due to drugs or alcohol and failing to stop and report a crash. He was then released on police bail while investigations are ongoing.

It happened at around 5.15pm on Friday 19 February.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from the time of the event is asked to contact police directly on 01534 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.