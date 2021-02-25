Surge of interest in Condor bookings after UK announces lockdown exit strategy

Condor Ferries has reported a 46% increase in visits to its booking website in the past 24 hours.

This surge in interest in sailings between the UK and the Channel Islands comes after the UK government's announcement to relax Covid-19 restrictions over the coming months.

Condor believes the stepping up of vaccination programmes and the likelihood of people in the UK wanting to holiday closer to home, has contributed to the increased volumes of web traffic.

Chief Executive Paul Luxon described the figures as "encouraging", adding that when it is "safe and responsible to do so" he will take "advantage" of this interest in sea travel.

It is too early to know if this translates into a spike in bookings, as both Guernsey and Jersey are maintaining strict border and quarantine restrictions. So the road map from both governments for relaxing these will provide greater confidence and can only serve to boost the two visitor economies this year. Paul Luxon, Chief Executive Officer of Condor Ferries

The UK government's own plan for exiting the current restrictions suggest the easing of international travel would not happen until mid-May, at the earliest.