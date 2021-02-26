2020 saw lowest number of marriages in Jersey for eight decades

Last year saw the lowest number of marriages in Jersey for almost eight decades. There were 184 in total, which is around half of the amount registered the previous year, and the lowest on record since 1944.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no marriages - except those authorised under emergency provisions - took place in April, May and June.

Of the 184 weddings that took place, 149 occurred between 1 July and 31 December.