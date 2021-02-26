Alderney to move to stage two of lockdown exit on Tuesday

Alderney will move to stage two of the lockdown exit strategy on Tuesday 1 March.

It means gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed to take place both indoors and outdoors and restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels serving food will be able to reopen for table service.

Social distancing will remain in place, but public-facing businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Should case numbers remain low, the island may be able to move into stage three the following week which will mean the suspension of all social distancing measures in the island.

We are fortunate to be in a position where we currently have no active cases of COVID-19, and we have not seen a new case since that single case was cleared a week ago. So the CCA and the States of Alderney are agreed that it’s entirely appropriate for Alderney to move forward through its exit from lockdown. Bill Abel, States of Alderney representative on the Civil Contingencies Authority

The island has only recorded one positive coronavirus case during the pandemic.

Sark has already entered stage two and is due to move into stage three on Thursday 4 March.

Pleasure boaters from Guernsey are being warned not to land in either Alderney or Sark, as the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for travel between the island will remain in place.