Autism can now be diagnosed in Guernsey as new specialist appointed
Autism can now be diagnosed in Guernsey thanks to the appointment of a new specialist.
Dr Amma Oppong has moved to Guernsey to take up the role of Consultant Community Paediatrician.
She has spent the last five years at a UK NHS Foundation Trust where she was the lead for the pre-school Social Communication (Autism) Assessment Team.
Whilst support for children and young people has been provided, in the absence of a formal diagnosis of autism, clearly a priority for the Bailiwick will be the review and possible re-design of an autism assessment pathway. I am looking forward to reviewing and developing the community paediatric services to meet the needs of islanders.
The need for the development of community paediatric services has been recognised over recent years and I am pleased that the funding for this role was prioritised by HSC to enable the appointment of Dr Oppong.