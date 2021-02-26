Autism can now be diagnosed in Guernsey as new specialist appointed

Autism can now be diagnosed in Guernsey thanks to the appointment of a new specialist.

Dr Amma Oppong has moved to Guernsey to take up the role of Consultant Community Paediatrician.

She has spent the last five years at a UK NHS Foundation Trust where she was the lead for the pre-school Social Communication (Autism) Assessment Team.

Whilst support for children and young people has been provided, in the absence of a formal diagnosis of autism, clearly a priority for the Bailiwick will be the review and possible re-design of an autism assessment pathway. I am looking forward to reviewing and developing the community paediatric services to meet the needs of islanders. Dr Amma Oppong, Consultant Community Paediatrician

Dr Amma Oppong has moved over to Guernsey to take up the role of Consultant Community Paediatrician. Credit: States of Guernsey