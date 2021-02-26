Decisions on Guernsey schools and move to stage 2 due next week

A decision will be made next week on whether Guernsey can progress to the next stage of its lockdown exit.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister announced that the Civil Contingencies Authority would decide on Tuesday 2 March if the island can move into stage 2 of the strategy. The move would allow gatherings of up to 30 people both indoors and outdoors and restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels serving food could reopen for table service.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache also confirmed a press conference would take place on Monday 1 March, when an announcement would be made on plans to reopen the island's schools.

It was also announced that Alderney will move to stage two lockdown exit on Tuesday (2 March) and, should case numbers remain low, it may be able to move stage three the following week.

Sark moved into stage two earlier this week. Pleasure boaters from Guernsey are being warned not to land in either Alderney or Sark, as the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for travel between the island will remain in place.