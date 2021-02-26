Dr Ivan Muscat: Keep to the rules if visiting hospitality venues

Jersey's most senior medic is urging islanders to stick to the rules on the first weekend since the hospitality sector reopened.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat is urging people to keep to the guidance limiting gatherings in restaurants to ten people - and to avoid trying to find ways around the rules.

He says breaching the rules increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and puts other islanders at risk.

The relaxation of restrictions is not an opportunity to book out venues and invite more than 10 people to sit at separate tables, such as for a wedding reception. Nor is it an opportunity for venues to arrange a shared event such as football matches on a large screen, a pub quiz, or a fundraising event. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Larger groups will still be in breach of the rules if they split up into smaller groups of ten.

Dr Muscat says people should be cautious of any events which seem suspicious and anyone who suspects an event might be unlawful should not attend.

His warnings are echoed by Jersey Police, who will be on patrol as venues open their doors for the first Friday since Christmas. They urge islanders to be sensible and follow the public health guidance.

What we would ask people to do is to work with the regulations, work with the law. Go out, enjoy yourselves, but of course what we want to do is we want to continue to re-open the hospitality sector. We want to continue to work with government to make sure that happens in an organised way and so we would ask the people to understand and obey the rules and have a good time. Chief Inspector Chris Beechey, States of Jersey Police

Dr Muscat stresses that alcohol can only be served with a meal and that serving alcoholic drinks with light snacks, such as a sandwich, could make a premises liable for prosecution.