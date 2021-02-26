Extra police officers deployed as hospitality re-opens in Jersey

Extra officers will be deployed across Jersey this weekend following the re-opening of hospitality venues.

Jersey Police are asking those who are out to ensure they obey the rules and regulations in place.

They want people to enjoy themselves but to do so within the law and Government guidelines.

We've looked at the numbers of officers we have on, we've looked at the changes that have been made in the environment and we've ensured we have sufficient officers to support the likes of the Covid safe team and health and safety to make sure that people enjoy themselves but also they obey the new laws and Government regulations that are now in place. Chris Beechey Chief Inspector, States of Jersey Police

When going out for a meal or an overnight stay, islanders should:

Keep their mask on at all times except for when eating or drinking, or when in their room if staying the night.

Provide their details for contact tracing purposes .

Use hand sanitiser on arrival and when leaving, in addition to washing hands thoroughly during the course of their visit and after using the bathroom.

Stay at the table for no longer than two and a half hours when eating a meal.

To keep everyone safe, business owners must ensure that:

Everyone is two metres from others sitting at adjacent tables or shielded from them by a robust screen.

Staff wear masks at all times; a mask should be changed every two hours.

Staff can access a PCR Covid-19 test every eight weeks as part of the workforce testing programme.

All surfaces, including tables are regularly sanitised.

Staff and members of the public must not attend if they have Covid-19 symptoms - they must stay at home and get tested.