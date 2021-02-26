First plans for Jersey's new skate park submitted

A planning application for Jersey's new skate park at Les Quennevais has been put forward.

It is the first of two planning applications to be revealed for the new facility with the second, proposed for a site at South Hill, expected within the next week.

The Les Quennevais proposals have been made available first as they were at a more advanced stage.

The Minister responsible for sport in the island hopes planning permission can be granted by July ahead of the facility opening in January 2022.

We are another step closer to building modern, accessible, and open facilities where Jersey’s urban sports can flourish. There are still several steps for each project, and we will be supporting them both through the planning process so that we can deliver them for islanders as soon as possible. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Economic Development

A planning application for the South Hill site is currently being finalised and is expected to address issues with historical preservation and road safety raised by politicians during a debate last month.

Plans for the site at South Hill Gardens got underway after a survey of more than 2,500 islanders showed they would prefer the island's skate park to be closer to town - despite Les Quennevais already being confirmed as the site.