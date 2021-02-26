Funded nursery hours to rise in Jersey

Parents in Jersey will soon be able to claim up to 30 funded nursery hours each week.

Currently, all three to four-year-olds are entitled to 20 hours per week of free nursery education for 38 weeks in term time - but this will increase by ten hours per week from September 2021.

The commitment was made by former Education Minister Senator Tracey Vallois in December last year and has now been approved by the current Children and Education Minister following consultation with industry leaders.

Deputy Maçon says it was 'vital' that private sector nurseries were consulted, as they provide almost half of government-funded hours in the island.

I know that many families and nursery providers have been waiting for this final confirmation and I hope that this announcement helps to offer reassurance so parents and carers can make the necessary plans they need for childcare and work purposes. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Children and Education Minister

The additional ten hours was recommended by the Early Years Policy Development Board and will be funded through the Government Plan, which £5.7 million allocated to early years.

The move has been welcomed by the Jersey Early Years Association and the National Association of Head Teachers.

Following the announcement, the deadline for the applications for children starting a school nursery in September has also been extended until Wednesday 3 March.