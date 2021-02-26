Guernsey 400m runner Cameron Chalmers has returned to training this week with a close eye on plans for The Olympic Games this summer.

The Games are currently due to go ahead in Tokyo but could be cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chalmers is hopeful of representing Team GB if The Games take place and resumed training on Tuesday as Guernsey entered stage one of its exit from lockdown.

For me this year it's just train really hard and hopefully The Olympic Games will go ahead and I can try and qualify. It's definitely a very uncertain summer ahead but I think you have to have the mindset everything's on until it's off and if things are cancelled at the last minute then so be it. If they go ahead you want to be fully ready so that's the approach I'm taking. Cameron Chalmers, Guernsey athlete

Chalmers' return to the track at Footes Lane is crucial. The athlete has been fortunate to live and train in Guernsey where restrictions were lifted for much of last year. This allowed him to access the sort of facilities his Team GB teammates couldn't. It's given him a great chance of achieving his Olympic dream.