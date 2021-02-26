Jersey's most popular baby names in 2020 revealed
The most popular baby names in Jersey in 2020 have been revealed.
A report by the Superintendent Registrar shows that Isabella topped the list for girls, having been the ninth most popular name in 2019.
Meanwhile, Lucas climbed from third place to take the top spot as the most popular boys name.
Girls names (in order of popularity)
Isabella
Willow
Emily
Eva
Isla
Sophie
Alice
Sophia
Ava
Hallie
Boys names (in order of popularity)
Lucas
George
William
Henry
Alfie
Oscar
Archie
Oliver
Noah
Liam
According to the report, 845 births were registered in the island in 2020 - the lowest figure since 1976.
The majority of births (98.6%) took place in St Helier, with none taking place in the parishes of St John, St Ouen, St Mary or Trinity
Due to coronavirus restrictions meaning weddings were not able to go ahead, the number of registered marriages was also at its lowest in almost 80 years.