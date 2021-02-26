Jersey's most popular baby names in 2020 revealed

The most popular baby names in Jersey in 2020 have been revealed.

A report by the Superintendent Registrar shows that Isabella topped the list for girls, having been the ninth most popular name in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lucas climbed from third place to take the top spot as the most popular boys name.

Girls names (in order of popularity)

Isabella

Willow

Emily

Eva

Isla

Sophie

Alice

Sophia

Ava

Hallie

Boys names (in order of popularity)

Lucas

George

William

Henry

Alfie

Oscar

Archie

Oliver

Noah

Liam

According to the report, 845 births were registered in the island in 2020 - the lowest figure since 1976.

The majority of births (98.6%) took place in St Helier, with none taking place in the parishes of St John, St Ouen, St Mary or Trinity

Due to coronavirus restrictions meaning weddings were not able to go ahead, the number of registered marriages was also at its lowest in almost 80 years.