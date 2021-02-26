Plan for secondary education in Guernsey due in May

Proposals for a new model for secondary education in Guernsey will be tabled in May.

The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture says it plans to put a policy letter forward on the issue to the States within months.

Its president says it will soon be ready to outline the 'guiding principles' that will steer the policy - but that it 'must be allowed time to complete the work.'

We know there is a huge desire for this long-running issue to be resolved urgently, for the benefit of our students, staff, parents and carers and the wider community. All of those groups want the very best we can deliver in terms of comprehensive Secondary and post-16 education. The Committee very much shares those aspirations. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

The Committee carried out a number of surveys and workshops with staff in 2020 and will engage with them and education unions before making any announcement.

In the upcoming Government Work Plan debate, politicians will be asked to rescind 135 previous resolutions passed by the States - including some relating to the issue of secondary education, where they have been 'superseded' or do not meet the policy aims of the current assembly.