Rare spearhead could hold secrets of Jersey's Bronze Age past

A rare Bronze Age spearhead has gone on display at Jersey Museum after it was found by a local detectorist.

Jay Cornick brought the item to the attention of Jersey Heritage after he found it on the beach in Gorey.

Experts say the find is like nothing they have seen before and have suggested that it could potentially have been ceremonial importance.

The spearhead is a really exciting find for Jersey – it is unique and very rare in terms of its large size and the fact that it is intact. Olga Finch, Curator of Archaeology at Jersey Heritage

Remains of the wooden staff that was once attached to the spearhead were sent to York Archeological Trust for carbon dating, revealing it dates back to as early as 1207 BC.

It also determined that the wood used was Field Maple, a commonly used material during the Bronze Age.

To see this spearhead in one piece was incredible and the wood inside the spear shaft was so well preserved that we were able to use it to discover that it dated back to over 3,000 years ago. Neil Mahrer, Jersey Heritage’s Museum Conservator

The team at Jersey Heritage will now be working alongside experts from elsewhere to see what more they can learn from the spearhead about the Bronze Age in Jersey.