ITV News analysis shows how much money Jersey's government has had to withdraw from its savings account to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in just six months.

The spending, which covers the final six months of 2020, shows a total of £58,827,825 was moved from the General Reserve to individual government departments to pay for a range of projects.

They include up to £23.5 million for the test and trace programme, £12.3 million for the £100 'spend local' gift card scheme, and up to £200,000 for a loan to the airline Blue Islands.

Elsewhere, up to £108,000 was set aside to refund parents for cancelled school trips, up to £244,420 for the Covid-19 mobile phone app, and up to £536,000 to boost resources to cope with the mental health effect of the pandemic on children. Up to £730,800 was spent on an enhanced seasonal flu vaccination programme, up to £102,300 for warehousing to store PPE gear, and £7.9 million to cover extra Income Support payments. A further amount of up to £455,333 was set aside to fund catch-up lessons for students who may have fallen behind with their education, around £1.3 million was spent on preparing for the winter Covid response, and up to £4.2 million was earmarked to help struggling hotels and other visitor accommodation hit by the pandemic. Finally, almost £7.2 million was ring-fenced for the health service to help it respond to the crisis.